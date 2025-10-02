Nita Ambani Performs Garba With Falguni Pathak At Jio World Convention Centre On Navratri - Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Navratri festivities in Mumbai received a starry touch as Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation , joined celebrated singer Falguni Pathak for a night of dandiya and garba at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event, titled Radiance Dandiya, brought together tradition, music and dance as devotees marked the festive season with joy and devotion.

A video shared on social media by the convention centre captured the special moment, showing Nita Ambani performing garba alongside Falguni Pathak, who entertained the crowd with her signature Navratri numbers. Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Nita Ambani also addressed the audience.“When I was a young girl, I used to dance all nine nights of Navratri. It brings back so many beautiful, youthful memories. I have known Falguni for 25 years,” she said.

The evening blended music, devotion and celebration, reflecting the spirit of Navratri - a festival that honours Goddess Durga and her nine forms, known as Navdurga. In India, the nine nights are marked by prayers, fasting, and vibrant cultural traditions such as garba and dandiya, with each day carrying a unique significance.

This year, Durga Puja celebrations, which coincide with Navratri, began on September 28 and will conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami. Across the country, pandals, music and devotional fervour have brought communities together in celebration of the goddess's victory over Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

With her graceful performance and heartfelt words, Nita Ambani's presence at the Radiance Dandiya added a personal and festive touch to the celebrations, making it a memorable night for attendees.