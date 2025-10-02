PIB Debunks Deepfake Video Falsely Attributing Statement To ADC Leh On Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest
The video, manipulated using artificial intelligence, falsely portrays the ADC as stating that Wangchuk was arrested at the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). PIB's Fact Check unit categorically stated that ADC Leh has made no such statement, and the video is a deepfake designed to mislead the public and incite panic.
“Fake AI videos are being spread to mislead and cause panic,” the PIB warned, urging citizens to verify content before sharing and report such misleading material to authorities.
The video in question surfaced shortly after Wangchuk's arrest under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, following violent protests in Leh demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh.
The unrest left four people dead and nearly 90 injured. Wangchuk was subsequently transferred to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan. This is not the first instance of deepfake content targeting officials in Ladakh.
Earlier, a similar AI-generated video falsely attributed statements to Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal, claiming Wangchuk's arrest was ordered by the Defence Minister.
That video, too, was debunked by PIB and led to an FIR being filed by Leh Police under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.
The circulation of such manipulated videos raises serious concerns about the weaponisation of AI technology to distort public discourse and undermine trust in institutions.
Experts warn that deepfakes can erode democratic processes by fabricating statements from public officials, especially during politically sensitive times.
The Leh administration has reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and transparency, and has appealed to the public to refrain from sharing unverified content.
Meanwhile, civil society groups continue to demand Wangchuk's release and a peaceful resolution to Ladakh's political demands.
As misinformation becomes increasingly sophisticated, fact-checking agencies and digital literacy are emerging as critical tools to safeguard public trust.
The PIB's swift response underscores the importance of institutional vigilance in the age of AI-generated deception.
