NIQ Launches Global Data Clean Room On Snowflake To Power Enrichment And Ad Effectiveness Measurement

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NIQ, a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced the launch of its data clean room on Snowflake, designed to enable both data enrichment and outcome measurement for leading marketers worldwide. This marks NIQ's first data clean room dedicated to supporting these critical use cases for marketers, media owners, retail media networks, and ad tech platforms.

Through secure collaboration via the Snowflake clean room, marketers can enrich their proprietary first-party data with NIQ's privacy-compliant consumer signals to drive audience discovery, segmentation, scoring, and campaign activation - all within a secure environment that protects consumer data and upholds global privacy standards.

“Advertisers are sitting on a wealth of first-party data, but unlocking its full potential requires the right consumer signals and data collaboration solutions,” said Lana Busignani, General Manager at NIQ.“By enriching their data with NIQ's deep consumer insights in a secure environment, marketers can uncover high-value audiences, sharpen segmentation, and activate campaigns with greater precision. Just as importantly, they can now measure the real-world impact of those campaigns by connecting media investments to meaningful outcomes. We are thrilled to collaborate with Snowflake, who is already a strategic partner to most global advertisers and media companies, to help clients improve the quality and value of their first-party data to drive better outcomes.”

In addition to enrichment, the clean room also supports outcome measurement, leveraging NIQ's retail insights to help advertisers and media owners assess campaign impact. This allows marketers to tie media investments to real-world outcomes, accelerating the industry's shift toward outcome-based planning and optimization. By operating in clean rooms, both NIQ and Snowflake help customers ensure privacy is maintained, data is auditable, and measurement data leaves the clean room according to approved aggregation rules.

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, consumer privacy, and measurable marketing outcomes in a rapidly evolving media landscape.“We are proud to play a strategic role in the evolution of advertising measurement with NIQ, whose unique data assets and solutions make this possible,” said Dennis Buchheim, Global Head of Media, Entertainment, Advertising & Marketing Technology at Snowflake.“Together, we're enabling marketers to make smarter, data-driven decisions with confidence, all while prioritizing consumer privacy.”

About NIQ

NIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM. For more information, please visit .

For more information, please visit

© 2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

NIQ-GENERAL

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink