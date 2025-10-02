Newsweek Rated Center In Latest Allsides Media Bias Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newsweek has consistently maintained a Center rating since 2021, affirming its commitment to balanced journalism

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, one of the most iconic names in journalism, today announced that the publication has once again been rated as Center in the annual AllSides Media Bias AuditTM. The AllSides process evaluates media outlets through reviews by thousands of Americans across the political spectrum, combined with a multi-partisan panel of media bias experts, to provide one of the most authoritative assessments of media bias available.

According to AllSides,“Newsweek does not show a predictable bias and generally delivers balanced news coverage.” The recognition from AllSides reflects Newsweek's broader editorial philosophy: to present evidence, context, and balance rather than advocacy or agenda-driven narratives. Newsweek will continue to welcome independent audits that provide accountability and affirm its position at the center of American media.

A Center rating from AllSides indicates that a news outlet does not consistently align with either a left-leaning or right-leaning perspective and instead presents coverage that reflects multiple viewpoints. It signals to readers that the publication prioritizes fairness, accuracy, and balance over partisan framing.

“AllSides' confirmation that Newsweek remains rated Center affirms the foundation of our journalism,” said Dev Pragad, Owner and CEO of Newsweek.“We seek common ground in a polarized society, and our mission is to build a platform where diverse views are respected and meaningful dialogue is encouraged.”

Examples of Newsweek's commitment to neutrality include Newsweek's Debate of the Day, which presents opposing viewpoints on timely issues. Likewise, Newsweek's award-winning journalism consistently emphasizes accuracy, fairness, and responsibility in a fast-changing news environment.

“In this hyper-partisan political environment, Newsweek will continue to strengthen our commitment to impartial reporting. Our readers deserve a news source they can trust-one that rises above partisanship and focuses on facts, context, and accountability,” said Pragad.“This rating reinforces that our place at the center is not just a designation-it's a responsibility we carry every day.”

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

