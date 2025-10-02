DCS Maintains CMMI Level 3
ISACA completed its appraisal of the DCS division following a rigorous audit of DCS software development processes by an independent, third-party Lead Appraiser. DCS's standards and practices contribute to the performance of its software teams supporting Air Force and Navy product lines, developing and fielding the most important capabilities first to generate warfighting effects and obtain rapid feedback.
“We are thrilled to have reached this critical achievement,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO. "The renewal of our rating at CMMI Maturity Level 3 reinforces our commitment to continuous performance improvement and strengthens our position to deliver ongoing success in support of the U.S. Armed Forces."
CMMI models are collections of best practices developed by product teams with members from industry, government, and ISACA to help organizations improve their processes. The CMMI model focuses on achieving both project and organizational performance objectives.
About DCS
An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: .
