HM Edutech Group Partners With Sagtec Global Limited To Develop AI-Powered Financial Data Analysis Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) ("Sagtec" or the"Company"), today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with HM Edutech Group Sdn Bhd ("HM Edutech") to jointly develop the HMS Data Analysis System, an AI-powered SaaS platform that integrates advanced financial data analytics with global education solutions together with TP Trader Academy Sdn Bhd ("TP Group").

Under the collaboration, Sagtec will develop the system's backend, frontend, infrastructure, and mobile application, creating a scalable SaaS product capable of serving institutional and retail users worldwide; TP Group will provide the professional data into the platform for AI analysis. The Company expects to generate USD $1 million in upfront development revenue and participate in a long-term profit-sharing model tied to SaaS subscriber growth, positioning Sagtec for scalable recurring revenue beyond the initial launch.

The platform is scheduled to launch in Q2 2026. Built for both institutional and retail users, it is designed to provide real-time analytics, predictive modeling, and intelligent financial education tools. This project aligns with Sagtec's broader strategy of diversifying into SaaS recurring revenue streams, complementing its existing enterprise technology solutions.

“This collaboration provides Sagtec with both immediate financial benefit and long-term upside,” said Kevin Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec Global Limited.“We view SaaS-based financial analytics as a high-growth category, and our profit-sharing arrangement with HM Edutech allows us to participate in recurring revenues as global adoption scales.”

According to Allied Market Research, the global financial analytics software market was valued at USD $7.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $19.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. Sagtec believes this partnership positions the Company to capitalize on this fast-growing segment of the fintech industry.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a leading provider of customizable AI and automation platforms. Focused initially on the F&B sector, the Company now serves cross-sector industries with its proprietary Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and AI software stack. Sagtec also operates a nationwide network of mobile charging stations through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

About HM Edutech Group Sdn Bhd

HM Edutech Group is a leading education technology company integrating artificial intelligence into financial education. Its mission is to drive digitalization and intelligent transformation in education, empowering learners and professionals worldwide with advanced technology solutions.

