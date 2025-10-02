Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Remains Top Nuclear Fuel Supplier to US

2025-10-02 04:40:13
(MENAFN) Russia continues to be the primary provider of nuclear fuel to the United States, even after an import prohibition was introduced under former President Joe Biden, according to the US Department of Energy.

The department’s latest annual uranium marketing report, published on Tuesday, reveals that Russia accounted for 20% of the enriched uranium acquired for American commercial reactors in 2024.

Other major suppliers included France with 18%, the Netherlands at 15%, Britain contributing 9%, and Germany at 7%.

Additionally, 19% of the enriched uranium was produced within the United States itself.

In 2024, Biden enacted the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, which officially took effect in August of that year.

In response, Moscow implemented a temporary restriction on enriched uranium exports to the US in November.

However, the legislation incorporates a waiver system that permits purchases from Russia until 2028 if no other sources are available or if the imports are deemed strategically essential.

A news agency reported that waivers have been approved for Constellation Energy Corp, the largest nuclear operator in the US, as well as Centrus Energy Corp, one of only two domestic uranium enrichment companies.

Although Biden has allocated additional funding to boost US enrichment capabilities, former Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt cautioned in January that it would “take time to build out a non-Russian supply chain.”

With President Donald Trump’s return to the White House this year, Washington and Moscow have resumed direct negotiations on potential measures to restore normal trade relations.

