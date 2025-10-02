403
HMH Unveils Corp Hotels Expansion: Blending Business & Leisure to Fuel Saudi Arabia’s Hospitality Boom Under Vision 2030
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, fuelled by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is creating new opportunities for tourism, business, and investment. With business travel becoming one of the fastest-growing segments of the market, Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) is strengthening its presence in the Kingdom through the expansion of its Corp Hotels brand. This expansion is guided by HMH’s pioneering Business Leisure concept, designed to seamlessly blend the efficiency of business travel with the comfort and enrichment of leisure hospitality.
“Saudi Arabia is at the heart of one of the world’s most exciting growth stories, and hospitality is central to this momentum,” said Mr. Haytham, COO of HMH. “Through Corp Hotels, we are creating spaces where productivity and relaxation come together. Today’s travellers want more than convenience—they want meaningful experiences, comfort, and balance. Our Business Leisure model is built to deliver exactly that.”
Saudi Arabia has rapidly positioned itself as a global destination for business and investment. New financial districts in Riyadh, mega-projects across the country, and the continuing growth of the Eastern Province’s energy and industrial hubs have driven a surge in corporate travel. Alongside this, Makkah continues to attract millions of international visitors annually, many of whom combine spiritual journeys with business or extended stays. This environment has created a growing demand for hotels that meet professional needs while offering lifestyle-driven amenities.
Corp Hotels are designed to answer this demand. Each property integrates smart meeting facilities and high-speed connectivity with wellness centres, family-friendly spaces, and diverse dining options that reflect both regional heritage and international tastes. By offering this balance, HMH ensures that corporate guests do not have to choose between efficiency and wellbeing. Instead, they can enjoy an experience where work commitments and leisure moments naturally coexist.
Two properties in Saudi Arabia illustrate the strength of this model. Corp Hotel Al Khobar sits at the heart of the Eastern Province, making it a strategic base for executives working in oil, gas, and petrochemicals. With modern rooms, flexible meeting spaces, and leisure facilities, the property appeals to both business travellers and their families. Meanwhile, Corp Makkah Hotel, located only minutes from Al-Masjid Al-Haram, caters to the unique mix of pilgrims, tourists, and business visitors. By combining convenience and comfort in one of the world’s most significant destinations, the hotel reflects HMH’s commitment to serving guests with diverse needs while respecting cultural traditions.
This approach is fully aligned with Vision 2030, which aims to welcome 100 million visitors annually by the end of the decade. By investing in properties that address the dual demands of business and leisure, HMH supports the Kingdom’s ambitions to become not only a global tourism hub but also a centre for corporate growth and international collaboration.
Through strategic expansion and innovation, HMH is positioning Corp Hotels not just as places to stay, but as dynamic environments where business and leisure converge—fuelling growth, forging connections, and shaping the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia.
