Strategic Partnership Between The Emirates Publishers Association And SMSA Express To Strengthen The Publishing Industry In The UAE And The Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMSA Express LLC, aimed at providing exclusive benefits and tailored solutions for EPA members, while enhancing cooperation to support the publishing industry in the United Arab Emirates and across the GCC region.

This initiative reflects the commitment of both parties to promote knowledge, culture, and education, as well as their shared dedication to strengthening collaboration to deliver innovative and sustainable services that support book creators and cultural institutions across the region.

Following the signing of the agreement, H.E. Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, highlighted the importance of this partnership in empowering EPA members and supporting their work. He said:

“This MoU represents a significant strategic step that will provide logistical support to our members and offer exclusive benefits to enhance their ability to access new markets and expand the reach of their cultural and knowledge-based content.”

He added:“At the Association, we are committed to strengthening partnerships with the private sector, to create a more integrated and effective publishing ecosystem that opens up broad prospects for cultural cooperation and innovation in the publishing field across the UAE and the wider region.”

For his part, Yasser Zahreddine, Managing Director of Eastern Gulf at SMSA, said:“We are delighted to sign this agreement with the Emirates Publishers Association, which aligns with SMSA's commitment to supporting vital sectors in the UAE and the region as a whole. The publishing industry is one of the key cultural pillars, and we believe that advanced logistics solutions can empower publishers to expand their reach to wider markets and increase the global visibility of Arabic and knowledge-based content.”

He added:“Through our extensive experience and global network, SMSA will provide advanced logistics solutions that accelerate the delivery of publications to readers and target markets at competitive, well-calculated costs. We are fully committed to achieving higher efficiency in operations and distribution management. This partnership reflects SMSA's vision to support the creative economy and cultural initiatives while affirming our role in building a modern publishing ecosystem that is in line with the UAE's ambitions to become a regional and global hub for knowledge.”

The MoU includes customised services for EPA members, including preferential rates for shipping and transportation, along with specialised logistics solutions designed specifically for the publishing sector. This will reinforce the Association's efforts to support publishers and contribute to the development of the local and regional publishing ecosystem.

This collaboration corresponds with the Association's vision to advance the publishing industry while promoting culture and knowledge, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to EPA members and the cultural community at large.