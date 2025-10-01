403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US VP Warns Against Imminent Layoff As Shutdown Starts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- US Vice President JD Vance cautioned on Wednesday that a wave of layoff is "imminent" in the federal sector with the start of government shutdown.
Vance said in a news briefing that the move was announced as the first day of the government shutdown unfolded.
"We're not targeting federal agencies based on politics. We're targeting the people's government so that as much as possible of the essential services can continue to function. "That is the question the president has asked the entire government is fundamentally -- ok, we're in a shutdown. That causes some problems.
"The troops aren't getting paid. There's nothing that we can do about that while the government is shut down. But there are essential services that we want to make sure, as -- as much as possible, they still continue to function.
"That is the principle that's driving us forward during the shutdown. It's going to be -- continue to be the principle that drives us forward," he said.
"But let's be honest. If this thing drags on for another few days or, God forbid, another few weeks, we are going to have to lay people off.
"We're going to have to save money in some places so that essential services don't get turned off in other places. That is the reality of the government shutdown that Chuck Schumer and the Democrats have foisted upon the administration."
Asked if the shutdown will last for long, Vance said "I don't know. I can't predict what Congressional Democrats are going to do, Peter. But I actually don't think it's going to be that long of a shutdown. This is a pure guess from the vice president of United States, because I think you already saw some evidence that moderate Democrats are cracking a little bit."
He went to say that they understand the fundamental illogic of this. Look, for years, every single "one of us -- we can -- we can remember Barack Obama on the White House lawn.
"We can remember Chuck Schumer. We can remember, you know, Nancy Pelosi for years, in Chuck Schumer's case for literally decades, we've heard them say you don't shut the government down over a policy disagreement, ok? Republicans think this thing about healthcare or that thing about healthcare."
He elaborated that the Democrats think this thing about immigration. Republicans disagree. Whatever those disagreements are, "you don't shut down the government over it.
"For the first time since the Democrats have been in politics, they are now saying that, unless we get every policy item that we demand, we're going to shut down the people's government."
For her part, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "Unfortunately, because the Democrats shut down the government, the president has directed his Cabinet and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made and we believe that layoffs are imminent."
The government shutdown happens when the Senate fails to pass an annual or periodical budget of the cabinet.
Thus, some workers keep working without getting paid, while others have to take unpaid leave until the federal government re-opens. (end)
rsr
Vance said in a news briefing that the move was announced as the first day of the government shutdown unfolded.
"We're not targeting federal agencies based on politics. We're targeting the people's government so that as much as possible of the essential services can continue to function. "That is the question the president has asked the entire government is fundamentally -- ok, we're in a shutdown. That causes some problems.
"The troops aren't getting paid. There's nothing that we can do about that while the government is shut down. But there are essential services that we want to make sure, as -- as much as possible, they still continue to function.
"That is the principle that's driving us forward during the shutdown. It's going to be -- continue to be the principle that drives us forward," he said.
"But let's be honest. If this thing drags on for another few days or, God forbid, another few weeks, we are going to have to lay people off.
"We're going to have to save money in some places so that essential services don't get turned off in other places. That is the reality of the government shutdown that Chuck Schumer and the Democrats have foisted upon the administration."
Asked if the shutdown will last for long, Vance said "I don't know. I can't predict what Congressional Democrats are going to do, Peter. But I actually don't think it's going to be that long of a shutdown. This is a pure guess from the vice president of United States, because I think you already saw some evidence that moderate Democrats are cracking a little bit."
He went to say that they understand the fundamental illogic of this. Look, for years, every single "one of us -- we can -- we can remember Barack Obama on the White House lawn.
"We can remember Chuck Schumer. We can remember, you know, Nancy Pelosi for years, in Chuck Schumer's case for literally decades, we've heard them say you don't shut the government down over a policy disagreement, ok? Republicans think this thing about healthcare or that thing about healthcare."
He elaborated that the Democrats think this thing about immigration. Republicans disagree. Whatever those disagreements are, "you don't shut down the government over it.
"For the first time since the Democrats have been in politics, they are now saying that, unless we get every policy item that we demand, we're going to shut down the people's government."
For her part, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "Unfortunately, because the Democrats shut down the government, the president has directed his Cabinet and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made and we believe that layoffs are imminent."
The government shutdown happens when the Senate fails to pass an annual or periodical budget of the cabinet.
Thus, some workers keep working without getting paid, while others have to take unpaid leave until the federal government re-opens. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment