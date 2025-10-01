Azerbaijan Spotlights Zangezur Corridor And BTK's Role In Revolutionizing Transit
The discussions focused on the Middle Corridor, integration of ports and railways, technological modernization, and ways to boost transit opportunities.
Rustamov stressed that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway serves as the main freight route between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, playing a vital role in the regional transport system. He underlined that BTK, together with the Zangezur corridor, will create a unified network that enhances transit potential and supports growing trade flows.
Touching on the company's cargo performance, Rustamov noted that 296 block trains, including 113 transit trains, arrived via the Middle Corridor from China over the past nine months, surpassing last year's level (213 trains). He also highlighted that the integration of Baku Port into Azerbaijan Railways this February further expanded prospects for regional cargo transport, reducing transit times and additional costs while increasing speed and competitiveness.
As part of Kazakhstan Transport Week, the heads of the railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, Rovshan Rustamov, Talgat Aldybergenov, and Lasha Abashidze, signed a Roadmap on eliminating bottlenecks along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The document outlines priorities such as improving infrastructure, renewing rolling stock, streamlining operational procedures, and strengthening trilateral coordination to prepare for growing freight volumes.
The event also coincides with the 28th Kazakhstan International “Transport and Logistics” Exhibition, featuring companies from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the UAE, Germany, China, Latvia, Estonia, India, Russia, and Belarus. ADY is represented with its own stand at the exhibition
