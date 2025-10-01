Nimbello And Revolution Group Team Up To Deliver AP Automation For Plex Users

EINPresswire/ -- Nimbello , a leader in Accounts Payable (AP) automation purpose-built for the complexities of manufacturing finance, today announced a strategic partnership with Revolution Group , a trusted Rockwell Automation Gold Systems Integrator. This collaboration ensures that manufacturers relying on the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform can now access a native, AI-powered AP solution designed to eliminate manual bottlenecks and drive operational efficiency.

The manufacturing sector, especially those running high-volume ERP systems like Plex, faces unique challenges in accounts payable—specifically managing complex, multi-line invoices that require accurate three-way matching. This partnership directly addresses that need by combining Nimbello’s specialized AP technology with Revolution Group’s deep integration and Plex implementation expertise.

“This partnership is a huge win for Plex customers who are ready to move past slow, costly manual AP processes,” said Milind Agtey, Founder and President. “We built Nimbello to excel at the hardest part of AP: automated, multi-line three-way matching. By partnering with the experts at Revolution Group, we are delivering our solution seamlessly and completely integrated within the Plex environment. This means immediate gains in efficiency and accuracy, allowing manufacturers’ finance teams to focus on strategy, not paperwork.”

The integrated solution enables Plex users to:

• Achieve Seamless Integration: Benefit from a pre-built, non-disruptive integration with Plex, ensuring fast deployment and immediate data synchronization.

• Maximize Automation: Leverage Nimbello’s advanced OCR for invoice capture, intelligent three-way PO matching, and automated approval routing.

• Gain End-to-End Expertise: Access the combined industry knowledge of Nimbello, an AP automation specialist, and Revolution Group, a trusted Rockwell Automation Gold Systems Integrator.

Together, Nimbello and Revolution Group are empowering manufacturers to transform their purchase-to-pay cycle, ensuring faster vendor payments, better cash flow visibility, and reduced processing costs.

About Nimbello

Nimbello is a leading accounts payable (AP) automation platform. Nimbello has a deep and specialized focus on the unique challenges faced by manufacturing companies. Nimbello has been built to handle complex invoices and multi-line three-way matching, providing seamless integration with ERP systems commonly used such as Infor SyteLine, Microsoft D365, Plex, and Workday. By eliminating manual data entry, reducing processing costs, and enhancing financial visibility, Nimbello empowers manufacturers to process more invoices with greater accuracy and efficiency, freeing their teams to focus on strategic, value-added tasks. Learn more at .

About Revolution Group

Revolution Group is a Rockwell Automation Gold Systems Integrator, helping manufacturers across the globe transform their operations with technology. With decades of experience in ERP and IT services, Revolution Group specializes in Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform implementations, integrations, customization and ongoing support. By combining deep industry knowledge with proven consulting expertise, Revolution Group empowers manufacturers to streamline processes, improve visibility, and maximize efficiency across the enterprise. Learn more at .