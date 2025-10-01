403
ADIO and ADSC announce tender for the development of new community sport centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1 October 2025: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has announced a new public tender under the Musataha programme, and is inviting fully Emirati-owned businesses registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to participate and submit proposals for the design, build, maintenance and operation of community sport centres in new locations in Abu Dhabi; Al Samhah and in Al Ain; Al Aamerah and Nahil.
These community sports centres will contribute to the well-being of residents by offering high-quality recreational and sports facilities that meet the needs of growing communities in those areas. These centres will play a vital role in strengthening social infrastructure and promoting healthy, active lifestyles, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and supporting sustainable community development.
Businesses interested in submitting proposals may access the Request for Proposals (RFP) and submission guidelines via the 'Investment Map' on the ADIO website. Bidders can download the RFP documents by visiting the following link:
Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which will open on 1 October 2025 and will be closed on 14 November 2025 at 5:00 PM (UAE time).
