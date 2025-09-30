IT Nation Connect 2025: Inspiring Keynotes, Unforgettable Entertainment, And Hands-On Learning Await

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today announced details for IT Nation Connect 2025 , the company's annual conference for IT solution providers, which will take place at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, November 5-7. The event will bring together managed service providers (MSPs), technology leaders, and industry experts for three days of education, networking, and collaboration.

The 2025 program will include keynote addresses from recognized industry leaders, expanded breakout tracks covering operational excellence, service delivery, cybersecurity, and business growth, as well as hands-on workshops designed to give attendees practical tools they can apply immediately in their organizations.

"This year's event is designed to deliver deep value to every attendee," added Peter Kujawa, EVP and GM, Service Leadership and IT Nation. "From immersive workshops to incredible networking opportunities, IT Nation Connect equips technology service providers with the content, strategies, and connections they need to grow stronger businesses and better serve their clients."

A Keynote to Remember

Gary Sinise will take the main stage as a special guest keynote speaker. Sinise is an acclaimed actor and humanitarian known for his role as Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump. He has dedicated over 40 years to advocating and supporting America's defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families through his individual efforts and the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sinise has received numerous honors for his philanthropic work and acting career, including the Presidential Citizens Medal and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kickoff Party with the Goo Goo Dolls

On Wednesday, November 5, the conference will kick off with a Welcome Party headlined by the Grammy-nominated Goo Goo Dolls. In addition to world-class entertainment, the event will support K9s for Warriors -which provides highly-trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma-continuing IT Nation's tradition of community impact alongside celebration.

Workshop Wednesday: Deep-Dive Learning

This year introduces Workshop Wednesday, featuring 20+ hands-on workshops designed to equip attendees with actionable skills, practical tools, and insights they can take back to their businesses immediately. Sessions will cover leadership, automation, service delivery, cybersecurity, sales and marketing, and more-ensuring there's something for everyone looking to level up.

Explore the Full Agenda

With more than 100 sessions spanning three days, the agenda is packed with opportunities for learning and collaboration. Highlights include:



Cybersecurity Mastery: Building Resilience in an Evolving Threat Landscape – actionable guidance from industry experts on safeguarding clients and businesses from advanced cyberattacks.

Driving Growth with AI and Automation: Insights into how emerging technologies can streamline operations and open new revenue opportunities for TSPs.

Leadership for the Future: Strategies to inspire teams, retain talent, and navigate today's fast-changing market. Automation Hub: Built for the tech-savvy, this space delivers focused breakout sessions on AI, RPA, and more, featured best-in-class solutions, and networking opportunities with peers and product experts-all designed to provide hands-on strategies, tools, and connections that give MSPs a competitive edge through the power of AI.

From inspiring keynotes and solution spotlights to peer networking and social experiences, IT Nation Connect offers the most robust content program in the industry. Attendees can now view the full agenda online to plan their experience and maximize their time at the event.

"IT Nation Connect is more than a conference-it's the heartbeat of our community," said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. "We are excited to welcome Gary Sinise, the Goo Goo Dolls, and thousands of technology leaders who come together every year to learn, collaborate, and inspire one another. This event is where the future of our industry takes shape."

Register Today

Registration for IT Nation Connect 2025 is now open. Don't miss your chance to be part of the technology industry's most impactful event. For more details and to secure your spot, visit .

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise AsioTM platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise .

Media Contact

Keith Giannini

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

...