Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Listmyproject Founder Can Ukşul Celebrates 4.5 Years Of Success Supporting 850+ Blockchain Projects


2025-09-30 12:01:29
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Istanbul, Türkiye, 30th September, 2025 – The unstoppable growth services agency and consultancy platform, ListMyProject , is thrilled to share the amazing news that Founder Can Ukşul has now backed more than 850 blockchain/Web3 projects in just 4.5 years by providing a comprehensive umbrella of solution-focused services, enabling innovators to thrive in a crowded digital landscape.



ListMyProject has emerged as a go-to organisation for blockchain projects seeking strategic consultation, investment backing, fundraising, and impact-driven marketing since its launch. With deep industry expertise and the most expansive network available, it has made a significant contribution to the visibility, credibility, and long-term success of projects.

Key services offered by ListMyProject include:

  • Exchange Listing Management
  • Fundraising, Listing, and Launch Services
  • Boost & Growth Campaigns
  • Community Engagement via Telegram & Twitter Calls
  • ICO/IDO Integration Support
  • Trending & Visibility Services
  • CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko Marketing and Verification
  • Wallet Listings & Campaigns
  • Airdrop & Giveaway Organisation

Commenting on this achievement, Can Ukşul, Founder of ListMyProject, said:

“Hitting the milestone of helping more than 850 projects in just four and a half years is both humbling and inspiring. Our goal has always been to fill the gap between what goes on in blockchain and global visibility. We are looking toward a future where we can support projects further and drive substantial impact in this distributed ecosystem.”

As their record stands, ListMyProject has expanded its scope to incorporate tailor-made tactics that cater to the evolving needs of blockchain start-ups, communities, and exchanges worldwide.

For more information, please visit: Website || Telegram || LinkedIn

Media Contact

Organisation: ListMyProject

Contact Person: Can Ukşul

Website:

Email: ...

