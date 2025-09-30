Listmyproject Founder Can Ukşul Celebrates 4.5 Years Of Success Supporting 850+ Blockchain Projects

Listmyproject Founder Can Ukşul Celebrates 4.5 Years Of Success Supporting 850+ Blockchain Projects
ListMyProject has emerged as a go-to organisation for blockchain projects seeking strategic consultation, investment backing, fundraising, and impact-driven marketing since its launch. With deep industry expertise and the most expansive network available, it has made a significant contribution to the visibility, credibility, and long-term success of projects.
Key services offered by ListMyProject include:
-
Exchange Listing Management
Fundraising, Listing, and Launch Services
Boost & Growth Campaigns
Community Engagement via Telegram & Twitter Calls
ICO/IDO Integration Support
Trending & Visibility Services
CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko Marketing and Verification
Wallet Listings & Campaigns
Airdrop & Giveaway Organisation
Commenting on this achievement, Can Ukşul, Founder of ListMyProject, said:
“Hitting the milestone of helping more than 850 projects in just four and a half years is both humbling and inspiring. Our goal has always been to fill the gap between what goes on in blockchain and global visibility. We are looking toward a future where we can support projects further and drive substantial impact in this distributed ecosystem.”
As their record stands, ListMyProject has expanded its scope to incorporate tailor-made tactics that cater to the evolving needs of blockchain start-ups, communities, and exchanges worldwide.
For more information, please visit: Website || Telegram || LinkedIn
Media Contact
Organisation: ListMyProject
Contact Person: Can Ukşul
Website:
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
