Bridgerton Season 4 Poster Unveiled: Kate Sharma Returns, New Faces Join In 2026

Garnering the attention of 'Bridgerton' fans, the show's makers released the first poster for the fourth season on Monday. One can see the poster on the official Instagram handle of streaming giant Netflix.

"One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026," the makers captioned the post.

The poster showcases Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, a young maid serving the formidable Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung). She is seen dressed in a beautiful gown, holding a mask in her hand.

"Bridgerton" Season 3, which was released in two parts on Netflix between May and June 2024, focused on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season 2 in March 2022 was centered on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and the December 2020 debut installment followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page).

The remaining Bridgerton siblings left to tell their love stories after Benedict include Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), as per Variety.

Along with Thompson and Ha, "Bridgerton" Season 4 stars Bailey, Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (voice of narrator Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Coughlan, Dodd, Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Hunt, Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Jessie, Newton, Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Tilston, Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

Additional cast members include Ashley returning as Kate Sharma, and series newcomers Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung as Sophie Baek's stepsisters and stepmother: Posy Li, Rosamund Li and Lady Araminta Gun. (ANI)