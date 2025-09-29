Deep Roots, Strong Screens: Local Business Joins the Apollo Retractable Screen Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Apollo Screen and Shade is proud to present its newest distribution partner, Screen Solutions Northwest.

New York, NY , Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Screen and Shade is proud to present its newest distribution partner, Screen Solutions Northwest.

Raised in Spokane's West Valley, and trained in electrical engineering at Gonzaga University, owner David Humbert's journey started with something he inherited from his father, a master craftsman. What began as a side hustle installing screens after work, still in a shirt and tie, became a full-time calling.

“Helping people is at the core of everything I do,” says David.“Whether I'm working on a modest trailer home or a $20 million estate, my goal is the same: to listen, provide real value, and leave every customer better off. That's what being a true professional means to me.”







Since 2014 David has been full-time and hands-on at Screen Solutions David continues“I joke that I spend most of my summer at the lake. The reality is, I'm usually working-but I get to enjoy some of the most beautiful places in the Northwest while doing it.”

Apollo Screen CEO Sam Steinberg says that David and Northwest Screen Solutions are exactly the type of partner that Apollo is looking for.“David is already a proud member of both the North Idaho Building Contractors Association and the Spokane Home Builders Association. Their reputation for quality and professionalism has attracted the attention of architects and contractors across Eastern Washington and Western Idaho.”

With roots that extend across the Spokane area and into North Idaho, the Humbert family is deeply embedded in the local community. Shelly serves as the Director of Religious Education at their church, and together they regularly donate their time and resources to causes close to home. The couple's connections run deep-Shelly's family lives just over the border in Hauser, Idaho-and their love for the region is as strong as ever.



With this partnership, the greater Spokane/CDA area has access to the cutting edge of retractable screen doors , and motorized screening and shading products. Known for their modern design, superior craftsmanship, and innovation, Apollo Screen is a world leader in the field of retractable screens . David is very excited to offer the world's first motorized screen solution for large doorways like bi-fold doors. Apollo's patented design is a perfect solution for these modern openings that are increasingly common in new construction and remodeling.

Screen Solutions Northwest's Apollo offerings can be seen at:

For more information contact Apollo Screen & Shade: (855) 530-1246

