CSE Bulletin: Name And Symbol Change - Sali Lithium Corp. (SALI)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on October 1, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on September 30, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

SALi Lithium Corp. (SALI) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Golden Goose Resources Corp. (GGR).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 1er octobre 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 septembre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.