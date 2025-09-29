Falcon Autofocusing Bioptic From Ocutech Enhances Safety And Confidence For Low Vision Drivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chapel Hill, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina September 29, 2025 - -

Ocutech, Inc. is pleased to introduce the Falcon Autofocusing Bioptic , a groundbreaking advancement in assistive technology for individuals with low vision. While not originally developed for driving, the Falcon has demonstrated exceptional effectiveness in supporting bioptic drivers by offering automatic focusing at both distance and near. This enables users to clearly view both road signs and their vehicle's dashboard displays without the need to manually adjust the device.

Bioptic telescopes are small magnifying optical systems mounted near the top of regular eyeglasses. With a slight head tilt, users can look through the bioptic to see distant objects such as street signs, traffic lights, and potential hazards. These devices help individuals with qualifying visual impairments regain the independence of driving with a restricted license, but only in the 37 U.S. states where bioptic-assisted driving is legally permitted. Traditional fixed-focus bioptics are limited to distance vision alone, often leaving important near-field information like dashboard gauges, digital displays, and warning indicators blurry and inaccessible.

"Today's vehicles rely on increasingly complex digital dashboards to deliver critical driving information," said Dr. Henry Greene, co-founder and president of Ocutech, Inc . "We recognized that fixed-focus bioptics simply weren't keeping pace with these demands. The Falcon addresses this gap by allowing drivers to see both the road ahead and the dashboard with clarity: safely, efficiently, and without distraction."

The Falcon's real-time autofocusing capability provides a seamless and intuitive viewing experience. Unlike conventional systems that require users to manually adjust focus or use a separate device for different distances, the Falcon intelligently adapts its focus as the user shifts their gaze. Whether looking down at a fuel gauge or glancing up to check for street signs, users benefit from smooth, automatic clarity. This not only increases comfort but enhances safety, especially in active driving situations.

Outdated regulations in many states prohibit drivers from manually adjusting their bioptic devices while operating a vehicle. These laws were written before autofocusing systems like the Falcon existed. By automatically adjusting focus from road to dashboard, the Falcon enables bioptic wearers to respond to driving conditions more effectively while remaining compliant with current driving laws in states that permit bioptic use.

Modern dashboards include far more than just speedometers. Today's vehicles may incorporate touchscreens, digital speed indicators, GPS navigation, lane-departure warnings, safety alerts, fuel economy data, and more. Without reliable access to this information, bioptic drivers may face real limitations in how they interact with their vehicles. The Falcon solves this challenge by delivering uninterrupted, hands-free magnification across a wide range of distances, helping users stay informed and in control at all times.

"Traditional bioptics have helped thousands of individuals drive independently," Greene added. "But the Falcon takes that legacy further, offering a user-friendly, future-ready solution that matches the demands of today's driving environment. Whether for everyday errands, commuting, or long-distance travel, the Falcon empowers low vision drivers with greater confidence and freedom."

Founded in 1984, Ocutech, Inc. is a global leader in advanced bioptic technologies for individuals with vision impairment. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC, the company is committed to designing tools that restore independence, mobility, and quality of life. Ocutech's products are used by individuals around the world, empowering them to lead active and self-directed lives.

