350+ Senior Delegates Attend Payment Security Summit In Egypt A Milestone For Country's Digital Transformation Journey

CAIRO, EGYPT, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QNA, in strategic collaboration with the PCI Security Standards Council and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), with ISACA Cairo and Egyptian Fintech Association as Associate Partners, successfully concluded the Payment Security Summit – Egypt (PSS Egypt) on September 23, 2025, at The Westin Cairo Golf Resort & Spa, Katameya Dunes.Held under the theme“Empowering Secure Transactions in the Digital Age”, the summit marked a milestone moment for Egypt's digital financial ecosystem. As part of the globally recognized Payment Security Summit series, the event made its debut in Egypt after acclaimed editions in the UAE, Oman, Jordan, India, and South Africa-further solidifying its status as a premier global forum on payment security.Spotlight on Egypt's Digital Finance GrowthEgypt's financial ecosystem is undergoing rapid digitization, fuelled by government initiatives, fintech innovation, and the surge of mobile wallets, QR code payments, and e-commerce platforms. Against this backdrop, PSS Egypt served as a timely platform to address the critical need for robust cybersecurity and payment security frameworks to ensure consumer trust and safeguard economic progress as the nation accelerates towards a cashless economy.Distinguished Speaker Line-up-The summit brought together an impressive roster of industry leaders, including:Dr. Mohamed Kamal, General Director of Information Technology, Ministry of Finance, Government of EgyptDr. Ahmed Abdel-Hafez, CEO Cybersecurity Advisor, National Telecom Regulatory AuthorityAbeer Khedr, Group Head-Cybersecurity, National Bank of Egypt I Chair of the Cyber Security Committee at the Federation of Egyptian BanksMohamed El-Mahdy, Head Of Cyber security and Technology Risk, The Egyptian Credit Bureau S.A.E (Iscore)Gen Mohamed Ahmed El Badry, Head of the Gov Certificate Authority, Ministry of Finance, Govt of EgyptKey Themes & DiscussionsThe sessions explored the most pressing challenges and opportunities in payment security today, including:Combating financial fraud, ransomware, and AI-driven cyberattacksStrengthening digital identity frameworks and zero-trust architectureNavigating third-party risks and evolving regulatory mandatesBuilding secure, cloud-native and fintech-driven payment modelsWorkshop delivered by ComptiaBanking Workforce Readiness: Leveraging CompTIA Pathways & PlatformsThe workshop highlighted how CompTIA's pathways, certifications, and platforms helped banks address workforce skills gaps, strengthen compliance and cybersecurity readiness, and future-proof talent strategies. Through case studies and discussions, participants gained a clear roadmap for workforce transformation and received complimentary access to CompTIA's CertMaster platformA Strategic Forum for Action“This summit is more than a gathering-it's a strategic initiative to shape the secure payment ecosystem of tomorrow,” said Nitin Bhatnagar, Regional Director, Middle East, India & South Asia, PCI Security Standards Council.“By uniting top-tier professionals under one roof, Payment Security Summit – Egypt 2025 has inspired action, driven innovation, and helped build stronger defences against evolving cyber threats.”Dr. Mohamed Kamal, General Director of Information Technology, Ministry of Finance, Government of Egypt, remarked:“The event provided a significant opportunity for the people of Egypt to engage with emerging technologies, address challenges in governance systems, and contribute to building frameworks and guidelines for the banking sector. I am pleased to have attended this important gathering”Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Hafez, CEO Cybersecurity Advisor, National Telecom Regulatory Authority, noted:“This is the first time Egypt has hosted an event of this scale in the payment's security space. I was impressed with the agenda, the quality of speakers, and the excellent organization by QNA.”Abeer Khedr, Group Head of Cybersecurity, National Bank of Egypt & Chair of the Cybersecurity Committee at the Federation of Egyptian Banks, shared:“I appreciated the diversity of attendees and the strength of the agenda. This summit created a valuable platform for sharing experiences, making it both engaging and impactful.”Gen. Mohamed Ahmed El Badry, Head of the Government Certificate Authority, Ministry of Finance, Government of Egypt, stated:“The Payment Security Summit was a resounding success, demonstrated by the impressive turnout. The strong publicity and communications efforts were clearly reflected in the large number of participants.”“We are honoured to bring the Payment Security Summit to Egypt and partner with leading regulators and stakeholders,” added Ankit Shukla, Managing Director, QNA.“This summit is a catalyst for national progress in secure digital finance, uniting visionaries, innovators, and regulators to shape the payments future of Egypt and beyond.”A Platform for the FutureMore than just panel discussions, PSS Egypt acted as a springboard for cross-sector collaboration, nurturing next-generation cybersecurity talent, and unveiling solutions that will safeguard the future of finance in Egypt.Next year's Payment Security Summit edition will be held on the 29th & 30th September in Egypt.For more details on Payment security summit, visit:

