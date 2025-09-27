SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates COMP, HOUS, ODP On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP)'s merger with and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Compass shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Compass shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS)'s sale to Compass, Inc. for 1.436 shares of Compass Class A common stock per share of Anywhere common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Anywhere shareholders will own approximately 22% of the combined company. If you are an Anywhere shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP)'s sale to an affiliate of Atlas Holdings for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are an ODP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

