

Member of the Conflict Analysis Research Centre, University of Kent Senior Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute

Professor Richard G. Whitman is based at the Conflict Analysis Research Centre, University of Kent. Professor Whitman is also Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and an Academic Fellow at the European Policy Centre. He regularly writes and researches for think tanks.

He was Professor of Politics at the University of Bath 2006-2011. Senior Fellow, Europe (April 2006-April 2007) and Head of the European Programme at Chatham House (April 2004 to April 2006). Prior to arrival at Chatham House he was Professor of European Studies at the University of Westminster and where he was also Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy from 2001-2003.

Richard Whitman is a contributor to leading journals, and has presented many papers and keynote addresses. His current research interests include the external relations and foreign and security and defence policies of the UK and the EU.

Professor Whitman is a regular media commentator, working with print and broadcast media at home and overseas. He has been interviewed widely on Europe and European integration. Recent coverage has included BBC radio and television, CNN, Bloomberg, CNBC, Newsweek, Reuters, the International Herald Tribune and the Wall Street Journal. Professor Whitman was elected as a Fellow of the UK Academy of Social Sciences in 2007 he is a former Chair of the British International Studies Association (BISA) and the University Association for Contemporary European Studies (UACES)

2011–present Professor, University of Kent

ExperienceHonours

FAcSS