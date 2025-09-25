Genetec to Showcase Advanced Physical Security Solutions at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 24 September 2025 – Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, has announced its participation in Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025. At the event, Genetec will demonstrate the latest advancements in physical security systems, including its enterprise-grade Security Center Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Scheduled to run from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 offers an ideal platform for Genetec to showcase its unified physical security solutions, which are critical to enabling Saudi Arabia's smart city ambitions.
The Role of Physical Security in Vision 2030
As Saudi Arabia’s urban centres continue their evolution into smart cities, physical security is becoming increasingly important to the success of Vision 2030. The Genetec Security Center SaaS platform is purpose-built to address these emerging challenges, offering fully cloud hosted and hybrid solutions that integrate video surveillance, access control, and advanced analytics to enhance both public safety and operational efficiency.
According to the 2025 State of Physical Security report, 60% of organizations globally are adopting a hybrid strategy, combining on-premises and cloud-based security solutions. This trend is gaining significant traction in Saudi Arabia as local enterprises and government entities prioritize data security, agility and compliance while safeguarding infrastructure.
At Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, Genetec will highlight how its solutions support critical infrastructure protection, resource optimization, and privacy-first approaches that are key to enabling urban development and enhancing public safety in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah and NEOM.
Expanding Presence in Saudi Arabia
In response to Saudi Arabia’s evolving security needs, Genetec has significantly invested in the Kingdom through expanded operations and local hiring initiatives. The company has added senior-level Saudi-based security professionals to its team, demonstrating its long-term commitment to supporting both public sector agencies and private enterprises. Genetec has also enhanced its regional presence, including scaling its Riyadh operations to align with growing customer demands for physical security solutions.
As the Kingdom continues its transformation under Vision 2030, the company’s growing footprint underscores its commitment to supporting the region’s accelerated focus on physical security, critical infrastructure protection and urban modernization.
“Saudi Arabia is witnessing a critical period of modernization and urban growth, placing tremendous importance on advanced physical security technologies to secure its people, infrastructure and assets,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) at Genetec. “As a trusted partner in this journey, Genetec is expanding its footprint in the Kingdom, investing in talent and tailoring our innovative security solutions to meet the unique needs of Saudi organizations.”
Commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Growth
By fostering local collaboration, hiring specialized talent, and delivering innovative solutions tailored to the country’s unique security needs, Genetec is committed to helping Saudi Arabia achieve its Vision 2030 objectives. To learn more about how Genetec solutions are shaping the future of security in Saudi Arabia, visit Genetec at Hall 3, StandA11 or explore its latest offerings at
The Role of Physical Security in Vision 2030
As Saudi Arabia’s urban centres continue their evolution into smart cities, physical security is becoming increasingly important to the success of Vision 2030. The Genetec Security Center SaaS platform is purpose-built to address these emerging challenges, offering fully cloud hosted and hybrid solutions that integrate video surveillance, access control, and advanced analytics to enhance both public safety and operational efficiency.
According to the 2025 State of Physical Security report, 60% of organizations globally are adopting a hybrid strategy, combining on-premises and cloud-based security solutions. This trend is gaining significant traction in Saudi Arabia as local enterprises and government entities prioritize data security, agility and compliance while safeguarding infrastructure.
At Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, Genetec will highlight how its solutions support critical infrastructure protection, resource optimization, and privacy-first approaches that are key to enabling urban development and enhancing public safety in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah and NEOM.
Expanding Presence in Saudi Arabia
In response to Saudi Arabia’s evolving security needs, Genetec has significantly invested in the Kingdom through expanded operations and local hiring initiatives. The company has added senior-level Saudi-based security professionals to its team, demonstrating its long-term commitment to supporting both public sector agencies and private enterprises. Genetec has also enhanced its regional presence, including scaling its Riyadh operations to align with growing customer demands for physical security solutions.
As the Kingdom continues its transformation under Vision 2030, the company’s growing footprint underscores its commitment to supporting the region’s accelerated focus on physical security, critical infrastructure protection and urban modernization.
“Saudi Arabia is witnessing a critical period of modernization and urban growth, placing tremendous importance on advanced physical security technologies to secure its people, infrastructure and assets,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) at Genetec. “As a trusted partner in this journey, Genetec is expanding its footprint in the Kingdom, investing in talent and tailoring our innovative security solutions to meet the unique needs of Saudi organizations.”
Commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Growth
By fostering local collaboration, hiring specialized talent, and delivering innovative solutions tailored to the country’s unique security needs, Genetec is committed to helping Saudi Arabia achieve its Vision 2030 objectives. To learn more about how Genetec solutions are shaping the future of security in Saudi Arabia, visit Genetec at Hall 3, StandA11 or explore its latest offerings at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment