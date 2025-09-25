Shraddha Srinath Shares Why Her Role In Thriller 'The Game: You Never Play Alone' Was Daunting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The makers of the Tamil thriller“The Game: You Never Play Alone” have unveiled the much-anticipated trailer, giving the first glimpse of the gripping storyline and Shraddha Srinath's intense performance.

On Thursday, Netflix took to Instagram to share the trailer and captioned it,“Intha attack URL la nadanthaalum intha yuddham IRL la thodanga poguthu!

Watch The Game: You Never Play Alone out 2 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix.” The trailer offered a glimpse into the high-stakes drama that unfolds when the virtual world intersects with reality.

As technology takes a dangerous turn, the series weaves together the suspense of a thriller with the intensity of family tensions, fragile relationships, and the chilling question of whom-or what-to trust as the boundaries between the real and virtual worlds blur.

Speaking about her role in the series, Shraddha Srinath shared,“Stepping into the role of an independent woman who is also a gaming developer was both thrilling and daunting. Entering a thriller zone where the very world my character created turns against her and becomes a haunting reality she cannot escape, felt challenging. Working with Rajesh, who brings so much intensity and depth to every frame, made the journey unforgettable. And with Netflix, we wanted to reach a worldwide audience who would connect to this story - its urgency, its fear, and its humanity. The trailer captures that constant tension: what's real, and is there ever a way out?.”

Director Rajesh M. Selva added,“With The Game, I wanted to explore the fragile line between the worlds we build and the lives we live. It's a mix of genres, a high-stakes thriller layered with family drama and the complexities of relationships. In today's hyper-connected age, nothing remains just virtual. What happens on a screen can bleed into reality, with consequences we cannot control. Beneath every mask lies a truth, and in confronting those truths, the story finds its power. Bringing this vision to life as my first Tamil original with Netflix has been an immensely rewarding experience.”

The forthcoming series, produced by Applause Entertainment, marks Shraddha Srinath's streaming debut. The thriller also stars Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, Bala Hasan, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj, and Hema.

“The Game: You Never Play Alone” premieres on October 2 on Netflix.