Kuwait Amir Representative Holds Talks With Top Business Executives


2025-09-25 02:09:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Thursday, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management Bruce Flatt, at Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.
His Highness also received Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Group Jonathan Gray, as well as Senior Vice President, Global Affairs and General Counsel of Amazon David Zapolsky.
During the meetings, His Highness conveyed His Highness the Amir of Kuwait's greetings and emphasized his commitment to strengthening global companies' presence in Kuwait, diversifying economic partnerships, opening new areas of cooperation, and leveraging expertise to train youth and transfer knowledge and technology.
The meetings were attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, Ambassador of Kuwait to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, and Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
