Cleverus Unveils New Brand Identity, Website And SEO2.0 Strategy Amid Evolving AI Search Landscape

Cleverus, a digital marketing and SEO specialist, unveils a refreshed brand identity, new website, and introduces SEO2.0 (Search Everywhere Optimization).

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cleverus, a digital marketing and SEO specialist, has announced a refreshed brand identity, the launch of its redesigned website, and the introduction of SEO2.0 (Search Everywhere Optimization) . These milestones mark a significant step in the company's growth journey and reaffirm its commitment to helping businesses achieve measurable online visibility in a rapidly changing digital landscape.The refreshed brand identity features a modernised look that symbolises the agency's precision, growth, and focus on service quality. The new logo incorporates a green spotlight to represent strong work ethics and dedication to results, while the unicorn horn reflects Cleverus' vision of continuous innovation and credibility.“At Cleverus, this evolution is more than just visual,” said Lawmence Wong, Head of Growth at Cleverus.“It represents our clarity of purpose and readiness to support clients as search behavior and digital platforms continue to evolve.”Introducing SEO2.0: Search Everywhere OptimizationA central highlight of Cleverus' transformation is the introduction of SEO2.0 (Search Everywhere Optimization), a comprehensive approach that extends beyond traditional search engines to encompass AI-powered search tools and other emerging platforms.This next-gen strategy combines proven SEO fundamentals with advanced techniques like Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), ensuring brands are visible wherever customers search, on Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, and more.With artificial intelligence increasingly shaping how users search and discover information, SEO has become more critical than ever. Search optimization is no longer confined to engines like Google. It now plays a vital role in improving visibility across AI-driven assistants, conversational platforms, and generative search technologies.By embracing SEO2.0, Cleverus aims to equip businesses with strategies that enhance their digital footprint, ensuring that brands remain discoverable in both traditional and AI-powered search environments.A New Website ExperienceCoinciding with the rebrand, Cleverus has also launched a new website designed to provide a more intuitive and engaging user experience. The website features improved navigation, refreshed content, and detailed insights into Cleverus' AI-powered SEO services, GEO strategies, and other digital marketing solutions, reflecting the company's continued focus on clarity, accessibility, and client support.Navigating the Future of SearchAs AI continues to redefine the digital ecosystem, Cleverus' renewed focus underscores the importance of adaptability in search optimization strategies. The company's rebrand, website redesign, and SEO2.0 initiative signal its commitment to guiding businesses through this transition with clarity and confidence.

