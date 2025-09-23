Element Home Remodeling Marks 7 Years Serving Bay Area Homeowners With 4.8 Yelp & 5.0 Google Ratings

MENAFN - GetNews) Element Home Remodeling, a Mountain View–based design-build contractor, is proud to celebrate seven years of serving homeowners across the Bay Area. Founded in 2018, the company has quickly become one of the region's most trusted names in home additions, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and full-scale remodeling projects.

With 88 Yelp reviews averaging 4.8 stars and 38 perfect 5-star reviews on Google , Element Home Remodeling has built a reputation for professionalism, craftsmanship, and client care. Backed by co-founder Michael's 30+ years of experience in the home remodeling industry, and co-founder Refael's hands-on project expertise, the company combines deep knowledge with a client-first approach.

“Element has a crew of professional and friendly workers, who showed up every day and were attentive towards our remarks and needs. Whenever we felt that something needed fixing or required more attention the team took care of it right away,” said Ray A. of San Francisco , in a recent Yelp review.

Another satisfied client, Mark H. of San Jose , shared:“Working with Element Home Remodeling was an on-track experience. They provided 5-star service the entire time. Our experience with Element Home Remodeling is very positive... we are enjoying our new home and thankful to them for being professional throughout the entire time. We will be more than willing to recommend Element Home Remodeling to our close friends and family.”

As California homeowners increasingly turn to room additions and ADUs to expand their living space, Element Home Remodeling has emerged as a leading specialist. The company has completed dozens of addition and ADU projects across the Bay Area, helping families maximize their properties with functional, beautiful, and value-adding spaces.

Unlike many contractors, Element Home Remodeling offers a full design-build process with 3D Modeling, handling every step of a project-from planning and permitting to construction and finishing. This streamlined approach ensures consistency, efficiency, and peace of mind for clients.

“Our mission has always been to deliver not just beautiful remodels, but an experience rooted in integrity, transparency, and exceptional craftsmanship,” said Michael, co-founder of Element Home Remodeling.“We're grateful for the trust Bay Area homeowners have placed in us, and we look forward to continuing to help families transform their homes.”

