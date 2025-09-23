Lee Kum Kee Engages Edmonton Community With Authentic Asian Culinary Experiences At Asiafest YEG 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Alberta, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Lee Kum Kee, a global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, joined the local community in celebrating the vibrant Asian culinary cultures at the AsiaFest YEG 2025. The event took place from September 12 to 14 at the Townsquare of the Currents of Windermere, Edmonton. Sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, this was Edmonton's largest Asian night market of the year, with over 100 vendors and drawing in a crowd of more than 35,000 attendees.







Lee Kum Kee engages with the local community through supporting the AsiaFest YEG 2025, the biggest Asian night in Edmonton.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Extreme Eating Contest, supported by Lee Kum Kee, was a highlight of the three-day festival. Lee Kum Kee provided its Premium Oyster Sauce, signature Seasoned Soy Sauce for Dumplings and authentic Chiu Chow Style Chili Crisp Oil to enhance the taste of the dumplings. The contest featured over 15 contestants competing for the title of champion, with Lee Kum Kee's signature sauces as the prizes.









Lee Kum Kee sauces add flavour to the participants through product giveaways, contestant souvenirs, and prizes.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Sandra Creighton, General Manager - Canada of Lee Kum Kee said, "We are delighted to contribute to the success of the AsiaFest YEG by enhancing the culinary experience and cultural celebration for the community. Sharing our authentic Asian sauces allows us to deepen connections with the community and celebrate the rich Asian culinary traditions."

With a heritage spanning over 137 years, Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to serving as the gateway to Asian culinary culture. By bringing flavour and excitement to engage with the Canadian community, Lee Kum Kee is committed to fostering cultural celebration and culinary innovation through the delivery of high-quality products and superior culinary experience that showcase the best of Asian cuisine.

Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and "Constant Entrepreneurship" combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit .