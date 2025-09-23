Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Offers Leverage, Scalability In Growing Gold Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

Gold surged to new record highs in September 2025, outperforming the S&P 500, NASDAQ and Bitcoin year-to-date, fueled by a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of strong central-bank buying. Goldman Sachs now forecasts gold prices reaching $3,700 by the end of 2025 and $4,000 by mid-2026, with the possibility of $4,500 per ounce if private investors exit dollar assets in favor of bullion. In such a climate, gold's role as a reliable store of value is more apparent than ever.

For investors, however, the time has come to look beyond exchange-traded funds and heavyweight producers. This year is shaping up to be the year for scalable junior producers such as ESGold Corp., which is backed by permits, fully funded plans and near-term profit potential. With its low-capex, high-margin business model and a clear pathway to production in 2026, ESGold offers investors the leverage and scalability that physical gold and ETFs cannot provide, positioning it as a compelling growth story in the current cycle.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

