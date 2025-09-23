Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 4.9 Quake Jolts Southeastern Afghanistan

2025-09-23 07:54:51
(MENAFN) A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences confirmed.

The tremor's epicenter was located at a shallow depth of 10 km, with coordinates at 34.48°N latitude and 70.71°E longitude.

As of now, no reports have surfaced regarding casualties or damage. Authorities are on high alert and actively monitoring the situation due to the region's historical vulnerability to seismic activity.

This earthquake follows closely behind a devastating 6.0-magnitude quake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, which left over 2,200 people dead and more than 3,600 injured across the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman.

That earlier disaster also wiped out more than 7,000 homes, significantly worsening the already dire humanitarian conditions in the quake-prone region.

