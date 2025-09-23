The Mac Parkman Foundation Awarded $735,000 From Florida Department Of Veterans' Affairs To Expand Veteran Brain Health

Funding will expand veteran brain health and suicide prevention initiative across Florida

- Bruce Parkman, Chairman of The Mac Parkman FoundationTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mac Parkman Foundation announces it has been awarded $735,000 from the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs (FDVA) to expand its Veteran Brain Health and Suicide Prevention Initiative.This landmark investment will allow the Foundation to deliver critical outreach, education, and innovative treatments for veterans in Florida who are impacted by Repetitive Blast Exposure (RBE) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).Through this funding, The Mac Parkman Foundation will:- Conduct outreach and education to raise awareness of the link between brain trauma and suicide among veterans and families.- Provide comprehensive assessments, screenings, and case management for at-risk veterans.- Connect veterans to wraparound support services such as housing assistance, financial counseling, and job readiness programs.- Deliver innovative treatments for 100 veterans, including neuroendocrine therapy, ketamine-assisted therapy, and brain supplementation, through partnerships with Millennium Health and Complete Ketamine Solutions.“This award represents a turning point in how Florida addresses veteran suicide prevention,” said Bruce Parkman, Founder and President of The Mac Parkman Foundation.“Too many of our service members suffer silently from the invisible wounds of brain trauma. With the support of the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs, we can deliver cutting-edge treatments and restore hope to those who have sacrificed so much.”The Mac Parkman Foundation's initiative is designed not only to provide direct services but also to increase awareness and education around brain trauma as a critical factor in veteran suicide risk, creating a model of care that can be expanded across Florida and nationally.About The Mac Parkman FoundationThe Mac Parkman Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing brain health for veterans and young athletes through education, advocacy, and access to innovative treatments. With a focus on addressing Repetitive Head Impacts (RHI) and Repetitive Blast Exposure (RBE), the Foundation's mission is to save lives by preventing mental health decline, self-harm, and suicide.

