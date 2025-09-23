Olympian Leslie Kwok's REVA Social Wellness Redefines Recovery At TRIFECTA Orchard

Soaking in recovery - Olympian Leslie Kwok at REVA Social Wellness, Orchard Road.

Singapore's First Semi-Outdoor Contrast Therapy Club Blends Hot & Cold Therapy with Community Vibes

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recovery just got a bold, social twist. REVA Social Wellness, founded by Olympian Leslie Kwok (Sydney 2000), has launched as Singapore's first semi-outdoor contrast therapy club inside TRIFECTA on Orchard Road, the city's iconic surf, ski, and snow hub. With the largest mineralized hot and cold pools in Singapore and a Finnish sauna set to debut in October/November 2025, REVA is making wellness accessible, fun, and community-driven.Located in the heart of Orchard Road, REVA offers a fresh take on recovery with its open-air, state-of-the-art pools featuring continuous overflow circulation and mineralized water for pristine clarity. The vibrant setting, paired with a social lounge, invites guests to connect while recharging.“REVA is about making recovery a lifestyle you love,” said Kwok.“As an Olympian, I know how vital recovery is, but it shouldn't feel like work-it should be a joy.” Explore more at or ..com/revasocialwellness/Unlike elite-only recovery centers, REVA welcomes everyone with soft launch drop-in rates starting at $28 nett (U.P. $48).“We're bringing athlete-grade contrast therapy to the everyday person,” said Co-Founder Russell Ong, a former Singapore National Swimmer.“Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just want to unwind, REVA's got you.”“Orchard Road is the perfect stage for this new wave of social wellness,” added Co-Founder Lucy Chng, Marketing & Brand Director.“We've created a space where people can recover, connect, and feel their best-together.”REVA's founding team-Kwok, Ong, Chng, Andrew Riady, Ben Tye, and Hiro Oichi-combines expertise in sports, wellness, tech, and sustainability to elevate Singapore's wellness scene. Their mission: make recovery inclusive, sustainable, and exciting.Why REVA Stands Out:Singapore's First: Semi-outdoor contrast therapy club with the largest hot and cold pools.Prime Location: Inside TRIFECTA, Orchard Road's trendsetting lifestyle hub.Community Vibe: Affordable pricing and a social lounge make wellness inclusive.Coming Soon: Singapore's largest Finnish sauna, launching November 2025.Media are invited to experience REVA's groundbreaking wellness concept. Contact us to arrange a visit or interview with Olympian Leslie Kwok and the founding team.About REVA Social WellnessREVA Social Wellness, located at TRIFECTA on Orchard Road, is Singapore's first semi-outdoor contrast therapy club. Offering the largest mineralized hot and cold pools, a forthcoming Finnish sauna, and a social lounge and cafe, REVA blends science-backed recovery with community connection. Visit our website or follow our instagram @revasocialwellness.Media Contact:Lucy ChngMarketing & Brand DirectorEmail: ... / ...Phone: +65 9123 4567 / 96953398📍 REVA Social Wellness @ TRIFECTA, Orchard Road

