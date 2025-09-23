Canada One Provides Review Of Exploration At Haul Road Zone, Copper Dome Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) -. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("" or the "") is pleased to provide a review of exploration at the Haul Road Zone on its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, (or), Princeton B.C.

HAUL ROAD ZONE HIGHLIGHTS



Location, ~1.5 km south of the Copper Mountain Mine

Cohesive corridor: Reco Prospect, St. Louis Prospect, Elk No.1 Showing

Reco Prospect vein: chip sample, 0.5 m @ 0.89% Cu, 4.8 g/t Au

Secondary Reco Prospect vein: chip sample, 1.3% Cu, 4.98 g/t Au

Reco Prospect rock samples: Up to 93.3 g/t Au (select rock samples)

St. Louis Prospect footprint: 600 m sulphide halo (200-300 m wide)

Volcanic embayment trench: chip sample, 10 m @ 0.11% Cu (+ Au-Ag)

Elk No.1 Showing: K-spar pegmatites with bornite/malachite

Excellent camp setting: Intrusive-volcanic contacts beside an operating mine Deep history: Historical 167 m tunnel ; multi-decade work by majors

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "As we advance our systematic work at Copper Dome, the Reco, St. Louis, and Elk No.1 mineral occurrences within the Haul Road Zone outline a cohesive mineralized corridor along the Copper Mountain intrusive contact. Our strategy is to progress the highest-confidence areas through focused mapping, sampling, and geophysics, tightening the geologic model while maintaining disciplined capital allocation."

Haul Road Zone Summary

The Haul Road Zone is located in the central portion of the Property, approximately 1 km east of the Similkameen River and just 1.5 km south of the Copper Mountain Mine's southern boundary. This strategic location places the zone directly along the same intrusive-volcanic contact that has proven highly productive at Copper Mountain (See Figure 1: "Location Map of the Copper Dome Project").

Five historical mineral occurrences have been identified in this area - the Reco Prospect, St. Louis Prospect, Johnston Showing, Enterprise Showing, and Elk No.1 Showing, outlining a cohesive mineralized corridor with strong potential for copper-gold systems.

Recent sampling work has confirmed the presence of significant mineralization, particularly around the Reco Prospect, where eleven rock samples were collected within 150 m of the historical Adit. These samples, largely composed of massive pyrrhotite, pyrite, and chalcopyrite (See Figure 2: "Map of Haul Road Zone with Historical Rock Sample Locations and Results (Cu)").

The combination of high-grade gold values, consistent copper mineralization, and the presence of molybdenum credits highlights the Haul Road Zone as an emerging exploration focus within Copper Dome. With multiple mineralized showings distributed across the corridor and its proximity to existing mine infrastructure, the zone offers a compelling opportunity to expand on historical work and define new copper-gold targets for future drilling.

Mineral Occurrences of the Haul Road Zone:

Reco Prospect

The Reco Prospect is cut by a sulphidic calcite vein within a 2-3 m shear zone striking 005° -040° and dipping 80° northwest. The vein, traced on surface for 120 m and 0.1-1.8 m wide, hosts lenses and pods of massive sulphides (pyrrhotite, pyrite, minor chalcopyrite). A 0.5 m chip sample across a pyrrhotite lens assayed 0.89% Cu, 4.8 g/t Au, and 1.9 g/t Ag 1, while a 1 m chip sample at the north end assayed 0.40% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au, and 2.9 g/t Ag (1, p.18). Historical sampling from the 1940s reported up to 17 g/t Au (1, p.18).

The vein is cut by a second less continuous quartz carbonate vein, 0.25 m wide. This structure is hosted in a 2.5-m-wide shear zone striking north and dipping steeply west. The vein is mineralized with stringers of pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite. A sample from this vein assayed 1.3% Cu and 4.98 g/t Au (1, p.18). Exploration began in 1907, when a 167 m tunnel was driven beneath the outcrops (1907-1909). Subsequent operators conducted geological, geochemical, and geophysical surveys between 1968 and 1990.

In 2023, 11 rock samples were taken within 150 m of the Reco showing. Most of these samples were taken from the Adit dump and consisted of massive pyrrhotite with pyrite and chalcopyrite. The samples contained mainly copper and gold mineralization with values in copper for 10 of the samples varying from 0.14% to 1.93% , and with values in gold for 7 of the samples varying from 0.14 to 93.3 g/t (1, p. 24).

St. Louis Prospect

The St. Louis Prospect is hosted in volcanic breccia, siltstone, and sandstone with minor andesitic and cherty tuff of the Nicola Group. The Copper Mountain stock lies 120-250 m north. Mineralization forms a 200-300 m wide pyrite-pyrrhotite zone extending 600 m east from the Reco Prospect, with >1% sulphides as disseminations and fracture fillings (1, p.16).

The western portion of the prospect contains up to 10% pyrite in fractures, shears, and mafic breccia fragments. Eleven historical grab and chip samples assayed 0.003-0.039% Cu and 0.1-0.4 g/t Ag (1, p.17). The prospect was first assessed by Newmont Mining Corp. in 1970-71.

Johnston Showing

Rock sampling within the Johnston showing was taken in 2023 and consisted of two rock samples with both being altered diorite and mineralized with malachite, chalcopyrite, and bornite. The assay returns were 2.7% Cu 0.33 g/t Au for the one sample and 0.71% Cu for the other sample (1, p.25).

Backpack drilling was also done at this location. The rock encountered along one 8-foot (2.4-m) intersection was an altered microdiorite with malachite and azurite. The assay returns varied from 0.1% Cu-0.39% Cu for the four two-foot (0.6-m) sections (1, p.25).

Enterprise Showing

Mineralization occurs within a 70-80 m-wide volcanic embayment (formerly Wolf Creek Fm.) projecting ~70 m NW into diorite of the Copper Mountain stock (Copper Mountain Intrusions). Volcanics show pervasive to stringer biotite-carbonate alteration with albitization. Chalcopyrite is disseminated and along hairline fractures; pyrite is present in trace amounts where Cu is stronger. A 10-m chip sample from a trench analysed 0.11% Cu, 0.038 g/t Au and 0.4 g/t Ag (1, p.18).

In 2023, two samples were taken at the showing with both described as being an altered diorite and/or microdiorite mineralized with malachite, chalcopyrite, and/or bornite. One sample assayed 0.8% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au while the other sample assayed 0.74% Cu and 0.27 g/t Au (1, p.25).

Elk No.1 Showing

In diorite of the Copper Mountain stock, ~80 m north of the Nicola Group contact, a 30 × 60 m area hosts discontinuous K-feldspar (orthoclase) veinlets up to 12 m long and 8 cm wide, at low density (~1 veinlet/4.6 m). Wider veinlets include smoky quartz. Mineralization: malachite and bornite; analogous to the stock's common "red potash feldspar pegmatite" veins carrying bornite and chalcopyrite. Mapped by Newmont (1970-71) (1, p.19).







Figure 1: Location Map of the Copper Dome Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Map of Haul Road Zone with Historical Rock Sample Locations and Results (Cu)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About The Copper Dome Project

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s (TSX: HBM) producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north which hosts Proven and Probable Reserves of 702 million tonnes grading 0.24% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, and 0.72 g/t Ag. Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed



Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected

Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling Trenching: Over 1 km excavated

With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition with disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, targets a porphyry copper-gold system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Mark, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Note 1 : Mark, (2024), Exploration Report on MMI Soil Sampling, Rock Sampling and Backpack Drilling on the Copper Dome Property Copper Mountain Mine Area Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia, AR 41492

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at , or contact the Company by email at ... , or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Canada One Mining Corp.