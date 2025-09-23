US might impose sanctions on ICC
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly considering sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a move that would mark the most severe escalation of its campaign against the tribunal to date, according to reports citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.
Washington has already targeted individual ICC judges and prosecutors, but extending sanctions to the court as a whole could severely disrupt its daily operations, affecting everything from staff payroll to banking and software access. One official indicated that entity-wide sanctions are under review, though no final decision has yet been made.
The intensified pressure follows ICC arrest warrants issued last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, along with charges against members of Hamas.
In anticipation of potential sanctions, the ICC has reportedly begun taking precautionary measures, including pre-paying staff through the end of 2025 and exploring alternative banking and software solutions. Emergency meetings were held among court officials and with diplomats from member states to evaluate the likely impacts.
The possibility of broader sanctions has drawn pushback from the ICC’s 125 member countries, some of which are expected to raise objections at the United Nations General Assembly this week. A senior diplomat noted, “The road of individual sanctions has been exhausted. It is now more about when, rather than if, they will take the next step.”
Established in 2002 under the Rome Statute, the ICC prosecutes genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The court recognizes Palestine as a member, giving it jurisdiction over alleged crimes in Gaza, a position rejected by Israel and the United States.
