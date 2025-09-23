Mahima Makwana Reveals She Nearly Broke A Bone As She Wraps Up A Film In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Mahima Makwana took to social media to reveal that she nearly broke a bone while shooting, as she celebrated wrapping up her latest film in Kerala.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Antim' actress shared a series of her photos and captioned them,“we wrapped a film, spotted bunch of's, almost broke a bone, fell in love with the place and the people. Kerala, you beauty.” In the images, Mahima can be seen striking joyful poses against stunning natural backdrops. She also shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the makeup room, where her hairstylist is seen perfecting her look. Additionally, Mahima posted videos capturing the serene beauty of trees, hills, and wildlife.

The actress did not reveal any details about the project, only announcing that she has completed shooting.

On the work front, the 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' actress began her acting career with the TV show“Mohe Rang De” and went on to appear in popular series like“CID,”“Aahat,”“Miley Jab Hum Tum,”“Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto,” and“Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane.” She gained widespread recognition for her role as Rachana in“Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke” (2012), which depicted the lives of two teenage girls navigating adolescence, alongside Roopal as Gunjan.

In 2017, Mahima made her film debut with the Telugu movie“Venkatapuram” and later appeared in the Telugu techno-thriller“Mosagallu.” She was also part of the 2021 action film“Antim: The Final Truth,” directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The action drama featured Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta. In 2024, Makwana portrayed Mahika Nandy in the Dharma Productions series“Showtime” where she starred alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about working with Naseeruddin, Mahima had earlier shared,“I was really nervous of facing Naseeruddin sir because he is a legend and I went blank that day. We had a five pager scene and the moment he entered on set, I remember, I was super anxious, I was in literal tears out of being overwhelmed.”