Cabinet Recommends Convening Autumn Session Of J & K Assembly From October 13

KO file photo

Srinagar- The cabinet on Wednesday recommended to the Lieutenant Governor that the Assembly be summoned on October 13.

Sources said that the cabinet meeting, which began this morning, was chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and attended by all ministers.

During the meeting, the cabinet decided to recommend to the LG that the Assembly be convened on October 13.

“The session is likely to be brief and may span seven days, from October 13 to 20,” sources disclosed, as per news agency KNO.

As per the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, there must not be a gap longer than six months between the last sitting of one session and the first sitting of the next.