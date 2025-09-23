Cabinet Recommends Convening Autumn Session Of J & K Assembly From October 13
Srinagar- The cabinet on Wednesday recommended to the Lieutenant Governor that the Assembly be summoned on October 13.
Sources said that the cabinet meeting, which began this morning, was chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and attended by all ministers.
During the meeting, the cabinet decided to recommend to the LG that the Assembly be convened on October 13.
“The session is likely to be brief and may span seven days, from October 13 to 20,” sources disclosed, as per news agency KNO.
As per the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, there must not be a gap longer than six months between the last sitting of one session and the first sitting of the next.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment