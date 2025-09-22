RED FM's Dugga Dugga Festival Concludes On A High Note, Kickstarting Pujo Celebrations In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 22, 2025 - 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, successfully concluded the Delhi debut of its much-celebrated Dugga Dugga Festival at the Talkatora Stadium on September 20, 2025, welcoming Maa Durga to the capital with a spectacular showcase of music, dance, food, fashion, culture and community spirit.
Having already witnessed three successful editions in Kolkata, the Dugga Dugga Festival expanded simultaneously this year to both Kolkata and Delhi. Making its maiden appearance in the capital, the festival drew a diverse crowd, with 80% Bengalis and 20% non-Bengalis, underscoring its appeal across communities. The entire stadium came alive with dhak beats, cultural traditions, and modern performances.
The evening featured a stellar line-up, Dona Ganguly and her troupe's Odissi recital set a devotional tone, Anjan Dutta mesmerized with his timeless voice, the Anupam Roy Band added contemporary vibrance and National Award-winner Iman Chakraborty closed the night with a soul-stirring performance.
The cultural experience extended far beyond the stage. Audiences indulged in authentic Bengali cuisine curated by 6-Ballygunge, Raju Chaat Corner (CR Park), BiliHu, Twist Bubble and more, covering snacks, mains, and desserts that recreated the essence of Pujo flavors. Adding to the festive atmosphere, Blossom Kochar offered Alta and Jooda styling experiences, bringing alive traditional aesthetics.
The festival was powered by Samsung, with Radisson as hospitality partner, Bling Ping as digital partner, District as ticketing partner and support from cultural collaborators and the Bengali community of Delhi.
Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said: "The Dugga Dugga Festival is more than just an event, it's a vibrant confluence of music, art, and tradition that celebrates the spirit of Durga Puja in its truest form. Bringing this festival to Delhi for the very first time and witnessing such an overwhelming response has been both humbling and exhilarating. The love we received was incredible with tickets sold out a month in advance, and a packed house proved that celebrations know no boundaries. Dugga Dugga is rooted in community spirit, and we are proud to have created a platform where the Bengali diaspora and Delhiites alike could come together in joyous celebration is just the beginning, and we look forward to establishing Dugga Dugga as a cultural landmark in North India's festive calendar."
With its successful Delhi debut, Dugga Dugga has firmly positioned itself as more than just a musical event. It is a cultural extravaganza, a vibrant blend of food, fashion, music, art and community spirit that celebrates both tradition and modernity.
About 93.5 RED FM:
Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 663 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.
