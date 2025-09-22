Azerbaijan's Hasanriz Welcomes More Ex-Idps With Keys To New Homes In Aghdara (PHOTO)
The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management in the Aghdere District, and the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The next group of former IDPs, who departed from Tartar city, has reached Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
At this stage, 29 families, including a total of 115 people, have reached their ancestral homeland in the village.
Later, the families will be presented with the keys to their new homes.
On July 7, 1993, Armenian armed forces executed an incursion into the Aghdere region. Prior to the incursion, the Agdere region, encompassing an expanse of 1,705 square kilometers, was characterized by the presence of two administrative districts, 57 rural settlements, 67 recreational clubs, 51 information repositories, 30 secondary educational institutions, seven healthcare facilities, and a vocational lyceum. Regrettably, the entirety of the assets was obliterated by the Armenian forces subsequent to the incursion of Aghdere. Demographic analytics indicate that a population exceeding 14,000 Azerbaijanis resided in the region before its incursion by Armenian forces. The region was extricated from Armenian hegemony following a protracted 44-day conflict culminating in Azerbaijan's victory.
