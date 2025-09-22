Kuwaiti UN Cmte Member Highlights Global Conf. For Intellectual Disability Inclusion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti member of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Rehab Bouresli affirmed on Monday that the 18th Global Conference "We Are the Inclusion 2025", held in Sharjah, reflected a serious global humanitarian vision toward intellectual disability issues.
Bouresli, chair of the Kuwait society for the families of persons with disabilities, spoke to KUNA following her participation.
She described Kuwait's participation as distinguished and impactful, emphasizing the strong presence at the event organized by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, in partnership with Inclusion International.
The conference was held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Bouresli said the UAE provided an inclusive platform that enhanced Kuwait's position as an active international partner in promoting equity and inclusion.
She highlighted the richness of discussions, which focused on empowering self-advocates, training in decision-making, and advancing a rights-based approach to intellectual disability.
She stressed that real work begins post-conference, through the implementation of acquired insights and the application of successful models within Kuwait's national development agenda.
Bouresli thanked the UAE, the organizing bodies, and all contributors to the summit's success.
She praised Kuwaiti families and self-advocates for their honorable representation and congratulated Sheikha Jamila Al-Qasimi on her honorary lifetime membership in Inclusion International.
The Kuwaiti delegation included civil society representatives, sports clubs, families, and self-advocates.
Notably, Dr. Hashem Taqi and Rehab Bouresli were honored by Inclusion International as globally inspiring figures. (end)
