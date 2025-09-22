IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Stoops Low With '6-0' And 'Crashing Jet' Gestures (WATCH)

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made controversial gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. Pakistan were thrashed by Indian batters, especially Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, as they registered a six-wicket defeat in their second round of the Asia Cup 2025 clash.

After posting a total of 171/5 in 20 overs, Pakistan failed to defend it as the bowlers were unable to contain India's aggressive batting, with Abhishek (74) and Gill (47) smashing a 105-run stand for the opening wicket, setting the tone for the Men in Blue's commanding and authoritative victory over arch-rivals. Pakistan pace spearhead, Shaheen Afridi, failed to take a single wicket as he conceded 40 runs at an economy rate of 10.40 in 3.5 overs.

Haris Rauf led Pakistan's bowling attack with figures of 2/26 at an economy rate of 6.50 in his spell of four overs. Abrar Ahmed (1/42) and Faheem Ashraf (1/31) picked a wicket each. Other bowlers struggled to make an impact, leaking runs in regular intervals and failing to build pressure on Indian batters.

Haris Rauf stoops low with controversial gestures

As Team India trounced Pakistan with an aggressive batting display, Haris Rauf caught widespread attention for his controversial gestures, mocking Indian defence forces, who successfully conducted Operation Sindoor by targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

While Team India players played with certain dignity, given the intensity of the clash, Pakistan cricketers, especially Haris Rauf, crossed their limits. During India's run chase, the Pakistan pacer responded to Indian fans' chants with a controversial '6-0' gesture, a baseless claim that six Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor.

Asia Cup drama: Haris Rauf sparks controversy with a '6-0' gesture during the clash vs India, igniting a heated debate. #AsiaCup2025 #INDvsPAK twitter/pYUHpKs57S

- All About Sports (@sportsreplay) September 22, 2025

Haris Rauf did not stop here, as he further went on to mock the Indian Defence Forces by gesturing like a fighter jet crashing, doing it multiple times in front of an Indian crowd, who were jeering the Pakistan pacer, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation.

SHOCKING | Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf caught on cam instigating Indian fans during IND vs PAK clash with hands as if planes had crashed. Chanted“6-0” in practice sessions fans demand ICC action against this shameful conduct. twitter/HAOJBXCIar

- The News Drill (@thenewsdrill) September 22, 2025

Before Haris Rauf made controversial gestures, the Pakistan pacer had a heated altercation with Abhishek Sharma, who fiercely responded with his bat, maintaining focus and composure, and went on to play a match-defining innings that anchored India's successful chase.

Rauf draws sharp criticism from fans

Haris Rauf's controversial gestures, which were intended to mock the Indian Defence Forces for successful Operation Sindoor, drew sharp criticism from drew sharp criticism from fans and observers on social media, who called his actions disrespectful and completely out of line.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), netizens trolled Haris Rauf for his gestures, pointing out that they were based on baseless claims propagated by the Pakistan government, while others strongly condemned his actions as disrespectful and inappropriate.

"So Haris, what did Virat Kohli do to you on 18.5 ?"Haris Rauf:#AsiaCup2025 #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK twitter/VQqoEAPAkw

- Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) September 22, 2025

MEET THIS JOKER HARIS RAUF - Got f*cked by Kohli in front of 1 lakh people- Mocked Rohit's body language got punished left, right & centre in India- Now dragging politics into cricket- This Shameless MDC has zero self respect twitter/FiPlUOrsPF

- (@jod_insane) September 22, 2025

Haris Rauf has been declared - The New 'Field Marshal' of Pakistan, after his hammering from 25 years old Abhishek Sharma - It's like Brahmos hitting Nur Khan Base at Night - What's your take on this #INDvPAK twitter/rP6tIoP0Yi

- Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) September 21, 2025

btw, it's ridiculously easy to trigger this Haris mf Rauf. you don't even need to do anything, just hit him for runs, and he will start crying

- Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 21, 2025

Haris Rauf could well concentrate on bowling rather than cheap antics. Getting thrashed and yet trying to start a skirmish

- Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 21, 2025

Haris Rauf played well....He single handedly destroyed Pakistan - on field and off-field twitter/BaKVNTkcK7

- Raman (@SaffronDelhite) September 22, 2025

What kind of gestures is Haris Rauf making? Is it appropriate to play with players like this ? #INDvsPAK twitter/GGdAh80njp

- Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) September 21, 2025

Haris Rauf, teri .... . Bloody don't mess around Indians. Kohli showed you and now Shubman & Abhishek is showing you as well. Disgraceful cricketer.#INDvPAK

- Debasis Sen (@debasissen) September 21, 2025

Pak star makes provocative gesture against India, stoops to new low Pakistan pacer provoked fans with a '6-0' gesture, claiming Pakistan downed six Indian jets after Operation Sindoor.#PakVsInd #INDvsPAK #indvspak2025 #HarisRauf twitter/HgPGVzEN6D

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) September 22, 2025

"Pakistani cricketers are the worst and disgusting people. Look what Haris Rauf is doing at the boundary!"#INDvsPAK #indvspak2025 #PKMKBForever#PakistanCricket #AsiaCupT20 #Pakistan twitter/A6ScRcIBC4

- GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) September 21, 2025

Haris Rauf is describing the downfall of Pakistan cricket twitter/IQ4dvyNsmF

- Wren (@vyomanaut02) September 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Team India extended their dominance over Pakistan in the T20Is, winning 12 matches in their 15 outings against arch-rivals. Interestingly, India won the last seven outings against Pakistan, including both Asia Cup 2025 encounters, showcasing their continued superiority in high-stakes clashes.