Trump Set to Correlate Tylenol Use During Pregnancy to Autism Risk
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and senior health officials are set to announce on Monday that the use of Tylenol, also known as paracetamol or acetaminophen, during pregnancy may be linked to autism, reigniting a contentious medical debate, media reports.
First highlighted by The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, the proposed connection threatens to reopen a divisive discussion over the safety of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, during early stages of pregnancy.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for previously promoting discredited theories surrounding autism, has confirmed that a government report detailing the potential causes of the disorder will be released later this month.
In response, Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, issued a statement dismissing the claims: "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers."
First highlighted by The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, the proposed connection threatens to reopen a divisive discussion over the safety of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, during early stages of pregnancy.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for previously promoting discredited theories surrounding autism, has confirmed that a government report detailing the potential causes of the disorder will be released later this month.
In response, Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, issued a statement dismissing the claims: "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment