Al-Sharaa Marks Syria's Return To UNGA Stage

2025-09-22 04:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has arrived in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), a media report said on Monday.

The Syrian leader reached New York on Sunday, marking the first participation of a Syrian president since 1967, Reuters reported.

Al-Sharaa is expected to deliver his maiden address to the General Assembly, which opens its 80th session on Tuesday.

The last time a Syrian head of state attended the General Assembly was in 1967, prior to the 50-year rule of the Assad family dynasty, which came to an end in December when then President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a lightning insurgent offensive led by al-Sharaa.

Assad's downfall also brought an end to nearly 14 years of civil war.

