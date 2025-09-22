Illegal Israeli Settlers Forcefully Capture Palestinian Home in Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) In a sharp escalation, illegal Israeli settlers forcefully took control of a Palestinian-owned home on Sunday in Hebron’s southern West Bank, according to a Palestinian news agency.
The takeover occurred in the Cabari neighborhood of the Old City, where a large group of armed Israelis occupied a single-room house and its surrounding land owned by Palestinian resident Akka Abdulmajid Cabari. The settlers reportedly raised an Israeli flag over the property, asserting their control.
This incident follows a similar seizure earlier this month, when settlers took over the Nasr family home in Hebron on September 3.
Arif Cabir, a representative of the Human Rights Defenders Group, told a news agency that “dozens of Israelis arriving from a nearby illegal settlement outpost carried furniture and ladders toward the house.” Cabir emphasized that the targeted home is situated in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood.
The incident occurs against the backdrop of the 1997 Hebron Protocol between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel. The accord divided Hebron into two sectors: “H1,” covering 80% of the city and remaining under Palestinian control, and “H2,” encompassing 20% including the Old City and the Ibrahimi Mosque, which remains under a mixed administration—Palestinian civil governance paired with Israeli security oversight.
The seizure underscores ongoing tensions and disputes over land rights and sovereignty in this highly contested city.
