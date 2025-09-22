OYO Introduces Checkin App For High-End Hotel & Villa Bookings
OYO: What started as a small startup has now become a global hotel chain. Always catering to user needs, OYO has just rolled out another special app.
We usually think of OYO for budget rooms. But now, its parent company PRISM has launched 'CheckIn,' an app for premium hotels, luxury villas, and unique travel experiences.
The company guarantees every hotel on the CheckIn app meets strict quality standards. It features brands like SUNDAY Hotels and luxury European homes, offering quality and convenience in one place.
CheckIn aims to be India's largest premium hotel chain with over 1,300 properties. Expert teams manage each hotel, ensuring trained staff, quality breakfast, and clean rooms consistently.
After a three-month pilot in India, the app is now live nationwide. It's also available in London, Dubai, and Bali, with plans to expand and become a global hub for luxury travel.
An OYO survey shows 55% of travelers now prefer luxury. So, OYO offers two apps: the classic OYO app for budget stays and the new 'CheckIn' app for premium experiences.
