Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria Sets Date For Parliamentary Elections

Syria Sets Date For Parliamentary Elections


2025-09-22 12:05:11
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Sept 22 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's supreme committee for parliamentary elections, announced yesterday that, voting for the 250-seat People's Assembly will take place on Oct 5, the first legislative election, since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, last year.

The committee said, the decision was made under the constitutional declaration and decrees issued earlier this year, by interim leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, who established the election authority in June. The polls will follow a temporary, indirect electoral system designed to shape a new legislature within 60 to 90 days.

Last month, the election body postponed voting in three provinces – Sweida, Hasakah, and Raqqa – citing security concerns.

The seats assigned to those provinces will remain vacant until“suitable conditions and a safe environment are available,” the committee said at the time.

Sweida has been roiled by sectarian clashes, while Hasakah and Raqqa continue to face instability as a result of tensions between the interim authorities and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.- NNN-SANA

MENAFN22092025000200011047ID1110091680

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search