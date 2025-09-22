Syria Sets Date For Parliamentary Elections
The committee said, the decision was made under the constitutional declaration and decrees issued earlier this year, by interim leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, who established the election authority in June. The polls will follow a temporary, indirect electoral system designed to shape a new legislature within 60 to 90 days.
Last month, the election body postponed voting in three provinces – Sweida, Hasakah, and Raqqa – citing security concerns.
The seats assigned to those provinces will remain vacant until“suitable conditions and a safe environment are available,” the committee said at the time.
Sweida has been roiled by sectarian clashes, while Hasakah and Raqqa continue to face instability as a result of tensions between the interim authorities and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.- NNN-SANA
