Syria Sets Date For Parliamentary Elections

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Sept 22 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's supreme committee for parliamentary elections, announced yesterday that, voting for the 250-seat People's Assembly will take place on Oct 5, the first legislative election, since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, last year.

The committee said, the decision was made under the constitutional declaration and decrees issued earlier this year, by interim leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, who established the election authority in June. The polls will follow a temporary, indirect electoral system designed to shape a new legislature within 60 to 90 days.

Last month, the election body postponed voting in three provinces – Sweida, Hasakah, and Raqqa – citing security concerns.

The seats assigned to those provinces will remain vacant until“suitable conditions and a safe environment are available,” the committee said at the time.

Sweida has been roiled by sectarian clashes, while Hasakah and Raqqa continue to face instability as a result of tensions between the interim authorities and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.- NNN-SANA