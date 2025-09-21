Pres. Abbas Welcomes Australia, Canada's Recognitions Of State Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday welcomed the formal recognition of Palestine as independent and sovereign State by the Canadian and Australian prime ministers - Mark Carney and Anthony Albanese, respectively.
"Canada's and Australia's recognitions represent an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in line with international legitimacy," the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) quoted him as saying.
President Abbas underlined that current priorities include a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and prisoners, Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza, enabling the State of Palestine to assume its responsibilities, recovery and reconstruction, and ending settlement activity and settler violence.
He stressed that the recognition of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, freedom, and independence paves the way for implementing the two-state solution.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the recognition, describing the move as "courageous and consistent with international law and UN resolutions."
The Ministry stated that the recognition reflects the three countries' commitment to ending the occupation and promoting regional peace and stability.
It added that these steps support international efforts led by Saudi Arabia and France to achieve an immediate ceasefire and a political solution in line with international law, urging other countries, especially the United States, to follow suit and recognize the State of Palestine.
The announcements come ahead of a Saudi-French-led conference on Monday, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session, where additional recognitions are expected, notably by France. (pickup previous)
mk
"Canada's and Australia's recognitions represent an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in line with international legitimacy," the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) quoted him as saying.
President Abbas underlined that current priorities include a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and prisoners, Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza, enabling the State of Palestine to assume its responsibilities, recovery and reconstruction, and ending settlement activity and settler violence.
He stressed that the recognition of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, freedom, and independence paves the way for implementing the two-state solution.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the recognition, describing the move as "courageous and consistent with international law and UN resolutions."
The Ministry stated that the recognition reflects the three countries' commitment to ending the occupation and promoting regional peace and stability.
It added that these steps support international efforts led by Saudi Arabia and France to achieve an immediate ceasefire and a political solution in line with international law, urging other countries, especially the United States, to follow suit and recognize the State of Palestine.
The announcements come ahead of a Saudi-French-led conference on Monday, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session, where additional recognitions are expected, notably by France. (pickup previous)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment