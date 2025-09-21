Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VIDEO: Flagship Minerals Ltd (ASX:FLG) MD Paul Lock Presents A Solid Gold Asset With A Million Ounces And Counting


2025-09-21 02:15:08
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

VIDEO: Flagship Minerals Ltd (ASX:FLG) MD Paul Lock speaks with ABN Newswire about the Pantanillo Gold Deposit in Chile. With greater than a million ounces previously defined by the Gold Majors, Flagship has obtained decades of data as well as over 100 tons of drill core and sample material from the site.
With extensive drilling undertaken by previous owners, the result is a 80% measured resource and many drill holes ending in gold mineralisation, making this a standout opportunity for Flagship.
Paul Lock provides compelling analysis of the other large scale multi-million ounce projects surrounding the Pantanillo deposit with grade, size and cost to production.
Pantanillo stands out as one of the lowest "all in sustaining cost" (AISC) operations, justifying the company's shift in focus to large scale gold mining operations.
To Watch the Interview, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">



Paul Lock Managing Director M: +61 2 7228 7994 E: ... Elissa Hansen Company Secretary, Australia E: ...

MENAFN21092025000111011020ID1110090588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search