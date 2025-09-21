VIDEO: Flagship Minerals Ltd (ASX:FLG) MD Paul Lock Presents A Solid Gold Asset With A Million Ounces And Counting
VIDEO: Flagship Minerals Ltd (ASX:FLG) MD Paul Lock speaks with ABN Newswire about the Pantanillo Gold Deposit in Chile. With greater than a million ounces previously defined by the Gold Majors, Flagship has obtained decades of data as well as over 100 tons of drill core and sample material from the site.
With extensive drilling undertaken by previous owners, the result is a 80% measured resource and many drill holes ending in gold mineralisation, making this a standout opportunity for Flagship.
Paul Lock provides compelling analysis of the other large scale multi-million ounce projects surrounding the Pantanillo deposit with grade, size and cost to production.
Pantanillo stands out as one of the lowest "all in sustaining cost" (AISC) operations, justifying the company's shift in focus to large scale gold mining operations.
To Watch the Interview, please visit:
