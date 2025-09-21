Weekly Pairs In Focus 21Th To 26Th September 2025 (Charts)

The US dollar initially fell against the Canadian dollar during the trading week but has bounce nicely to find itself near the 1.38 level. The 1.38 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but it's also an area that's been both supporting and resisting previously. All things being equal, we are still very much in a range, which makes a certain amount of sense considering that we are still trying to get a handle on the overall North American economy. If the market can break above the 1.39 level, then it's likely that the US dollar will strengthen. Alternatively, if we break down below the 1.37 level, we probably drop to the 1.36 level/USD

The euro initially shot higher during the course of the week, but has given back most of the gains, as we are forming a massive shooting star right at the 1.18 level. At this point though, it still looks as if we are trying to go higher, and if we can recapture the 1.18 level, then it's possible that we go to the 1.20 level, but I think that the shooting star from the weekly candlestick tells us just how much noise above there is, and then it's likely that any shot higher is probably going to be more of a grind

Bitcoin has been slightly positive during the trading session, reaching the $117,000 level, an area that's been interesting more than once. If we can break above there, then it opens up the possibility of a move to the $120,000 level. If the market drop from here, we could go looking at the $110,000 level again, and it does look like we are struggling a little bit. However, I don't necessarily think that the trend is changing, I think we are still trying to find a reason to go higher.

The US dollar plummeted during the course of the week to reach the ¥146 level as the FOMC cut interest rates by 0.25%. Since then, we have at the Bank of Japan interest rate decision, which was no decision, and traders have gone back to collecting swap at the end of the day. In other words, the US dollar looks as if it is trying to rally and break above the ¥149 level. A move above that level opens up a significant amount of momentum just waiting to happen. Alternatively, if we were to break down below the ¥106 level, we could drop to the ¥143 level/USD

The Australian dollar initially tried to rally during the course of the week, breaking above the 200 EMA, and the 0.67 level. We have turned around since then, showing signs of exhaustion, and it looks likely that the market is on its way back to the 0.6550 level, an area that has been like a magnet for price. Whether or not we can break down below remains to be seen but clearly this is a negative look/CHF

The US dollar is recovered quite nicely against the Swiss franc during the week, as we have broken significantly below the 0.79 level, only to see everybody turned back around and start buying US dollar. We are forming a massive hammer, but it is preceded by several inverted hammers, showing just how confused we are in this pair. Ultimately, if we can rally above the 0.80 level, I think we are then determining that we are in the middle of a bottoming pattern. That being said, if we break down below the bottom of the hammer, that would be extraordinarily negative for the US dollar 100

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied significantly during the course of the week to reach the 24,500 region. We are the top of the channel, and possibly a little over bought at this point in time. At this juncture, I think any short-term pullback ends up being a buying opportunity, and you need to look at it in that light. I have no interest in shorting the NASDAQ 100, but a short-term pullback is not necessarily a huge surprise, nor does it change the overall attitude and what has been extraordinarily bullish market/MXN

The US dollar plunged against the Mexican peso to test the 18.20 MXN level. We ended up forming a bit of a hammer, and if we can break above the 18.50 MXN, then it's possible to the 19 but I think more likely than not, any bounce at this point in time will probably be more consolidation than anything else, as we could find ourselves in the same range that we had been in for about 2 months. Alternatively, if we were to break down below the bottom of the candlestick for the past week, then it opens up more selling, perhaps going down to the 18 MXN level.

