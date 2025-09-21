War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 151 Enemy Assaults Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update published on Facebook on Sunday, September 21, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using 37 missiles, 71 airstrikes dropping 120 guided bombs, and 4,785 shelling attacks, including 86 with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). In addition, Russian forces deployed 6,322 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and civilian areas.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile units, and artillery struck a Russian ground-based UAV control station and four areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, seven clashes were recorded. Russia launched ten airstrikes with 15 guided bombs and 218 shelling attacks, including one with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Zapadne, and Bochkovе.

In the Kupiansk sector , four attacks took place near Myrne.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted 15 assaults near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, and Novoselivka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults near Dronivka and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three clashes were reported near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched 15 attacks around Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Sofiivka, and toward Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 52 clashes were recorded around Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Nove Shakhove, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, and toward Pokrovsk, Kozatske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assaults near Myrne, Piddubne, Filiia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Novoivanivka, and toward Berezove and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, six attacks were repelled near Poltavka and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv sector, one assault was stopped near Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, two enemy attempts to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi bridge were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sector, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were observed.