Fitch Notes Azerbaijan's Improved Banking Stability Amid Growth Concerns

The international rating agency Fitch has reported that the average performance of Azerbaijan's banking sector has improved notably since 2017, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%